TAMPA, Fla. — Heavy rain forced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers indoors during their first training camp practice in full pads Monday, but for first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., the soggy conditions felt familiar.

The rookie linebacker said the wet practice took him back to his days growing up in South Florida.

"Felt like I'm in a Little League park again. My cleats are still squishing out water. It was a good glimpse. I feel like football is best when you're playing in the rain. You get to slip and slide a little bit. I like that," Bain Jr. said.

WATCH: Buccaneers rookie Rueben Bain Jr. embraces rainy first padded practice and veteran matchups

Buccaneers rookie Rueben Bain Jr. embraces first practice and veteran matchups

The weather was not the only challenge. Bain Jr. has spent every practice lining up against veteran right tackle Luke Goedeke, using those one-on-one battles as a daily classroom.

"I go against Luke Goedeke every day. I feel like we battle each and every day. He gets the best of me, and I get to grow from that. I get to learn and experience from one of the best in the game right now. I don't take that for granted at all. I'm coming in each day trying to get better. I ask him for pointers. As soon as I get off the field, I'm grabbing the iPad, run over to him, see what he sees. Go to Yaya Diaby, talk it all up. Try to grow from that every time," Bain Jr. said.

The former Miami Hurricane was selected with the 15th overall pick and is already showing leadership. For Bain Jr., earning respect in the locker room starts with actions, not words.

"I'm coming out every day trying to earn that trust. The first part of being a leader is showing up doing the work rather than talking. That's what I try to do. Do what I have to do as a rookie, grab shoulder pads, whatever I have to do," Bain Jr. said.

That approach has caught the attention of head coach Todd Bowles.

"He's a very smart player. His intelligence really shows probably more than the toughness and the sack ability. That's saying a lot because he's outstanding at that. But picking up the system and understanding things that a lot of rookies don't understand coming in, he's been great at that," Bowles said.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.