Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bucs activated Mike Evans, Jalen McMillian ahead of Thursday night's game against the Falcons

Mike Evans Bucs
AP / Jason Behnken
Mike Evans Bucs
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs hope to get a boost Thursday night on offense as two key players are set to return to the lineup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated wide receiver Mike Evans from Injured Reserve on Wednesday ahead of their game tomorrow.

Evans was placed on IR on Oct. 22 after returning from a hamstring injury and suffering a collarbone injury during his first game back.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillian has also been activated from IR, while DL CJ Brewer and wide receiver Ryan Miller have been waived.

The Bucs play the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Gulfport hit-and-run survivor speaks out as her husband remains in ICU

The couple was riding electric scooters in Gulfport when a driver slammed into them and drove away.

Gulfport hit-and-run survivor speaks out as her husband remains in ICU

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.