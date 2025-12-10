Bucs activated Mike Evans, Jalen McMillian ahead of Thursday night's game against the Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs hope to get a boost Thursday night on offense as two key players are set to return to the lineup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated wide receiver Mike Evans from Injured Reserve on Wednesday ahead of their game tomorrow.

Evans was placed on IR on Oct. 22 after returning from a hamstring injury and suffering a collarbone injury during his first game back.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillian has also been activated from IR, while DL CJ Brewer and wide receiver Ryan Miller have been waived.

The Bucs play the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.