Mayfield on the struggles in the Bucs' passing attack

TAMPA, Fla. — The ride or die for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) offense is quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He was an MVP candidate to start the year, though the first six games, Mayfield and the passing game have seen a decline since Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

“It’s the little things, whether me being on time with my footwork, the protection line, to where we can be on the same page, depth of the routes,” Mayfield said. “Comes down to executing. We’ll get it fixed.”

In the Bucs 5-1 start to the season, Mayfield tossed 12 touchdowns and one interception, and the team was scoring 27.5 points per game.

Since Week 7, something changed. The team is averaging 19 points per game, and in that timeframe, Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns and five picks.

“A couple of those interceptions were not on him, not to throw anyone under the bus,” offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said. “I thought he’s done a good job all year being able to adjust his game on who’s in there. It’s not good enough as a unit, it doesn’t always fall on his shoulders. I can help with that, guys on the field can help with that.”

Mayfield has been dealing with injuries this season, as have the offensive line and wide receivers. The hope of receivers Mike Evans and Josh McMillan returning Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons could certainly help.

“It’s ultimately all 11,” Grizzard said. “What he’s done a good job of, no matter who is in there, he’s trying to get these guys in the right order in terms of a walk through, practice reps, to compete.”

Tampa Bay will look to turn the season around and it starts with the man captaining the ship.

“We’re tied for the division. We’d love to be ahead, in a different spot,” Mayfield said. “We are where we are. We control our own destiny. Win one game, and see what happens.”



