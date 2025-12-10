Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member

Ohio State Michigan Football
Ryan Sun/AP
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Ohio State Michigan Football
Posted
and last updated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, saying a university investigation had found evidence of an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The stunning announcement said Moore’s alleged conduct was a “clear violation of university policy.”

Moore, the team's former offensive coordinator, was promoted to the top job in January 2024. to replace Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) are set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl in a few weeks.

Gulfport hit-and-run survivor speaks out as her husband remains in ICU

The couple was riding electric scooters in Gulfport when a driver slammed into them and drove away.

Gulfport hit-and-run survivor speaks out as her husband remains in ICU

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.