Bucs add 7 new faces to coaching staff

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired seven new coaches, promoted three, and fired five in a series of staff changes, the team announced in a release Thursday.

New hires include T.J. Yates, pass game coordinator, Ken Zampese, senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist, Chandler Whitmer, quarterbacks coach, Andrew Mitchell, assistant offensive line coach, Marcus West, defensive line coach, Todd Bowles Jr., defensive assistant and Luke Smith, assistant special teams coach.

The team has also promoted Tim Atkins to safeties coach, Rashad Johnson to cornerbacks coach, and Chad Wade to head strength and conditioning coach

Kefense Hynson, Brian Picucci, Anthony Piroli, Jordan Somerville, and Keith Tandy are no longer with the organization.