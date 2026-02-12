Rays pitchers and catchers report to spring training

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Major League Baseball is officially back, as the Tampa Bay Rays held their first pitchers and catchers workout of the spring in Port Charlotte. Manager Kevin Cash got a pleasant surprise when he walked into the clubhouse to find several position players who arrived well ahead of schedule.

Part of that motivation stems from the World Baseball Classic being just three weeks away, but more importantly, the Rays are hungry after missing the playoffs for two consecutive years.

"They were incredibly accountable of not performing. None of us- myself included- not performing to the way that we wanted, or the way we were capable of. And I think there's a lot of motivation to turn that around. Why not get her a little earlier?" Cash said after Thursday's workout.

Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca described the energy in the clubhouse as infectious.

"I'm already in the weight room. Guys like [special assistant and former Rays outfielder] Kevin Keirmaier. He's suited up. He's got his pants on. Seeing guys like that, who had the career he had, and being able to pick his brain, the excitement," DeLuca said. "A guy who's not even playing. It puts a fire under you, and like, hey let's go do this thing."

Thanks to a handful of hurricanes that disrupted previous seasons, this marks the first time in years when the Rays will have a full preseason at their normal spring training home and a full regular season at Tropicana Field in the same year.

"I don't recall the last year we've had that," Cash said with a laugh. "So hopefully, everything continues to work out. I know we're trending in the right direction."

Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot reflected on the challenges the team and community faced after hurricanes damaged Tropicana Field's roof prior to last season.

"There were a lot of things that happened that were worse than the roof of our stadium being blown off," Pepiot said before his workout. "People were displaced from their homes. Their livelihoods were ripped apart. But we were still able to stay in the area and give the fans something to enjoy. Fell short on our goals from last year, but coming home… it's exciting to come home and start everything on the right foot this year."

The first official full squad workout is set for Tuesday in Port Charlotte.

The Rays host their first preseason game on the 21st, when they take on the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m.



