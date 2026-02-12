Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denis Phillips talks Stadium Series, hockey impact on Tampa Bay with former Bolts goaltender Mathieu Garon

TAMPA, Fla. — Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips had a former Lightning goaltender Mathieu Garon on DPL last night.

Garon spoke with Phillips about the impact of hockey on the Tampa Bay region, including community programs. He discussed a low-cost adaptive hockey program for children ages 4 to 10 to learn to play.

He also looked back at the Stadium Series and how it can bring new fans to the sport.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

