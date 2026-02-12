Denis Phillips talks Stadium Series, hockey impact on Tampa Bay with former Bolts goaltender Mathieu Garon

TAMPA, Fla. — Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips had a former Lightning goaltender Mathieu Garon on DPL last night.

Garon spoke with Phillips about the impact of hockey on the Tampa Bay region, including community programs. He discussed a low-cost adaptive hockey program for children ages 4 to 10 to learn to play.

He also looked back at the Stadium Series and how it can bring new fans to the sport.

