Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Brandon High School band to perform at Daytona 500

Brandon High School band at Daytona 500
Kennedy Weaver
Brandon High School band at Daytona 500
Posted
and last updated

BRANDON, Fla. — One band! One sound! The Brandon High School band is on track to perform at the Daytona 500 this Sunday.

Brandon HS band

The Tampa Bay area's own band will represent for the Eagles as the students will be performing on the grass by the finish line of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

Brandon HS band

The performance will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.