Brandon High School band to perform at Daytona 500

BRANDON, Fla. — One band! One sound! The Brandon High School band is on track to perform at the Daytona 500 this Sunday.
The Tampa Bay area's own band will represent for the Eagles as the students will be performing on the grass by the finish line of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.
The performance will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details
A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.
FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details