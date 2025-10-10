Bucs' Chris Godwin not expected to suit up Sunday against 49ers: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will likely not play this Sunday against the 49ers due to a fibula injury, per ESPN.
This comes a year after Godwin's season was cut short with a broken ankle that required surgery.
The Bucs will remain shorthanded on the offensive front, with veteran receiver Mike Evans also on the injury reserve list — a big hit to the Bucs offense.
It's been one year since Hurricane Milton impacted our community. Tampa Bay 28 revisited some of Tampa Bay's hardest hit areas to show the recovery and the work that still needs to be done.
Hurricane Milton 1 Year: Forest Hills