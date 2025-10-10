Bucs' Chris Godwin not expected to suit up Sunday against 49ers: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will likely not play this Sunday against the 49ers due to a fibula injury, per ESPN.

This comes a year after Godwin's season was cut short with a broken ankle that required surgery.

The Bucs will remain shorthanded on the offensive front, with veteran receiver Mike Evans also on the injury reserve list — a big hit to the Bucs offense.