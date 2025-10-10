Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs' Chris Godwin not expected to suit up Sunday against 49ers: ESPN

Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs with the football against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will likely not play this Sunday against the 49ers due to a fibula injury, per ESPN.

This comes a year after Godwin's season was cut short with a broken ankle that required surgery.

The Bucs will remain shorthanded on the offensive front, with veteran receiver Mike Evans also on the injury reserve list — a big hit to the Bucs offense.

