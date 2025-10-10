Fans anticipate another special season from the Bolts despite opening night loss

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans remain hopeful for another special season despite their team's opening night defeat to the Ottawa Senators. Many believe this could be the year the Stanley Cup returns to Tampa Bay.

At Thunder Alley, fans gathered to watch the season opener with high expectations for the months ahead. Jayla Livingston from Plant City believes the team has what it takes this year.

"They're really good this season, and they've been fighting a lot too," Livingston said.

Livingston watched the game alongside her sister and their grandmother, Norma Ward.

"I think we're going to win the Stanley Cup this year," Ward said.

Ward isn't alone in her optimism. Cole McOmber from the University of Tampa has similarly high expectations for the Lightning's performance this season.

"I think the expectation I want to see in this team is we're going to be strong, we're going to have Vasy protecting that puck, and Hedman hitting some slap shots in, for sure," McOmber said.

McOmber acknowledged the challenges ahead and knows the season will be long and demanding. Bringing the Stanley Cup back to Tampa Bay won't be easy. However, he and fellow fan, Doug Sommerfield from Lutz, like the Lightning's chances.

"I mean, especially seeing a lot of the returning guys. You know, my favorite, Kucherov, and Vasilevsky," Sommerfield said.

For Sommerfield, opening night represents something special: a holiday he and countless other fans anticipate and celebrate annually.

"You really miss hockey when it's not in season," Sommerfield said.

With hockey officially back, these dedicated fans couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead.

The Lightning will next host the New Jersey Devils Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.