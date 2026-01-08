Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs fire Josh Grizzard after one season as offensive coordinator: ESPN

Panthers Buccaneers Football Josh Grizzard
Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Buccaneers will no longer be employing Josh Grizzard as the team's offensive coordinator, according to a social media post by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Schefter said the following on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Grizzard's firing comes after the Bucs missed the playoffs and day after Todd Bowles announced return to the team.

The will now be looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five years following this news:

Bucs were 3rd in total yards on offense in 2024 with 6,792. And they were 21st in total yard on offense in 2025 with 5,447.

Bucs were 4th in points in 2024 with 502. And they were 18th in points in 2025 with 380.

Quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis was also fired, according to ESPN.

