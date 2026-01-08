Bucs fire Josh Grizzard after one season as offensive coordinator: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Buccaneers will no longer be employing Josh Grizzard as the team's offensive coordinator, according to a social media post by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Schefter said the following on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Sources: Bucs fired OC Josh Grizzard after he served just one season on the job, replacing Liam Coen. pic.twitter.com/jxRlWMSm5l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

Grizzard's firing comes after the Bucs missed the playoffs and day after Todd Bowles announced return to the team.

The will now be looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five years following this news:



2022: Byron Leftwich (fired)

2023: Dave Canales (left to coach Panthers)

2024: Liam Coen (left to coach Jaguars)

2025: Josh Grizzard (promoted from passing game coordinator and fired after one season)



Bucs were 3rd in total yards on offense in 2024 with 6,792. And they were 21st in total yard on offense in 2025 with 5,447.

Bucs were 4th in points in 2024 with 502. And they were 18th in points in 2025 with 380.

Quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis was also fired, according to ESPN.