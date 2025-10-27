Bucs get a much-needed week off

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) go into their bye week tied with the most wins in a top-heavy NFC race.

A Week 9 bye week is perfectly timed for a team riddled with injuries.

“I feel good. We play tough. We’re 6-2, we can do a lot of things better,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said. “Obviously, we have to work on fundamentals, we have to self-scout as coaches. We have to make sure they take care of their bodies. Our confidence is tough, and strong. We got a long way to go, we understand that. It’s going to be a big second half, so we got to be ready.”

Tampa Bay has been among the teams most affected by injuries.

Despite winning at New Orleans 23-3 on Sunday, they were without running back Bucky Irving, wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan and offensive linemen Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch. Mauch is out for the season and Evans will miss most of it.

For what is shaping up to be a special season, do the Bucs look to the trade block for reinforcements?

“I think the discussion is what you have to give up to get somebody that you really want,” Bowles said. “That will be the discussion. Hopefully, guys can come back. But at the same time, if there is something out there that is available, whether you have to rob Peter to pay Paul, we have to weigh those options.”

A key to the Bucs early success is minimizing turnovers. With only five giveaways on the season, Tampa Bay has a plus-seven turnover margin.

“Probably the quarterback understanding where he has to go with the ball,” Bowles said. “Making those decisions, when to throw it away, when to eat it. Not putting the ball in danger, not putting the ball in harms way. Baker has a good feel of how the game is being played, not just offensively, but defensively as well. He knows when he can take shots.”

The Bucs have a tough stretch coming out of the bye with the Patriots (6-2), Bills (5-2) and Rams (5-2).



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.