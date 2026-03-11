BRANDON, Fla. — News that Mike Evans is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is hitting many fans across the Tampa Bay area hard.

Just look at social media, and you will see a mix of heartache and thankfulness as supporters react to the loss of the player who wore No. 13 for more than a decade.

WATCH: Video shows young fan in tears as fan react to Mike Evans leaving Buccaneers

A fan known online as “Jan the Fan,” said Evans was more than just a wide receiver for Tampa Bay.

“He was consistency. He was loyalty.”

Her heartfelt TikTok video paid tribute to Evans, saying she owes a lot to the longtime Buccaneers star.

“He gave away touchdown balls. He gave people memories. And he gave Tampa everything he had.”

Across social media, Buccaneers fans like Jan have been dealing with Evans’ departure in different ways.

“He’s gone now, bro. He’s gone," Luke Etlinger said in his TikTok video.

Some fans said they were in disbelief, while others joked about ceremonially moving Evans’ jersey into the closet with other former Buccaneers players.

For 6-year-old Marcus Quinones, the news brought tears. His dad found him in his room crying at Evan's departure.

He posted the video on TikTok, and at last check, it has more than 91,000 views.

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs commented on the post, writing, "Chin up young bull. The GOAT may have left, but he'll always be a Buccaneer."

“Were you really that sad?" reporter Erik Waxler asked Marcus.

"Yes," Marcus answered.

Marcus and his father, Joshua, spoke with Tampa Bay 28 at the Brandon Cowboys' home field, where Marcus plays quarterback, and Joshua coaches the team.

“Honestly, since he was a baby, he was in the crib staring at the games. And I knew he was going to love football,” Joshua said.

But sometimes love hurts.

“It’s alright you can still watch him play," Joshua told his son in the video.

Marcus said Evans had been his favorite player. Now he says he may have to find a new one, pointing to Tampa Bay wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as a possibility.

“You gotta get his jersey now right," Waxler asked Marcus.

“It’s already in my room," Marcus answered.

Joshua said he tries to take Marcus to at least one Buccaneers game each year and said Evans stood out not only for his play on the field but for his personal story.

“Him growing up in the streets and trying to get out of the streets. I grew up in the bad part of Tampa and I’m trying to do better for my family. So, I got them out of the hood as you can say and I feel like Mike Evans showed me the way to start that.”

Evans was drafted by Tampa Bay with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft after starring at Texas A&M University. Over more than a decade with the Buccaneers, he became the most productive receiver in franchise history and one of the most consistent pass catchers in the NFL.

He recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons and helped lead Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl LV alongside quarterback Tom Brady.

Evans’ move in free agency to the San Francisco 49ers marks the end of one of the longest and most successful player-team relationships in Buccaneers history.

Still, many fans say the bond between Evans and Tampa Bay will not fade.



