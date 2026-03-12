TAMPA, Fla. — Six-year-old Brody Odom has cool hair, a big smile, and a sweet slapshot.

He's also the cutest Tampa Bay Lightning superfan you've ever seen.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning embrace 6-year-old Brody Odom, a superfan with Down syndrome

Tampa Bay Lightning embrace 6-year-old Brody Odom, a superfan with Down syndrome

"Let's go Lightning!" he shouts into a tiny blue megaphone.

On a sunny day on Thunder Alley, Brody and his mom, Ashley Odom of Carrollwood, are having fun, talking Bolts, and enjoying the home team's inclusion and compassion for their family.

Both mother and son wear #21 Brayden Point jerseys — a number that has a poignant resonance.

"21 is significant to us because of Trisomy 21, which is Down syndrome," says Ashley, who heads F.R.I.E.N.D.S., a nonprofit that advocates for inclusion.

March 21 is also World Down Syndrome Day.

When Point himself saw Brody in that #21, the Bolts star was moved by the story, by the special meaning of his number, and asked to sign the jersey.

It was another amazing moment between the team and their biggest fan.

Brody is a charmer for sure and has since become an honorary guiding light for the team. He's met more players, played with Thunderbug and national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, and even hopped a ride on Zambonis big and small.

"It's just those special touches that they do," Ashley says.

Most exciting of all, the Lightning is now teaching Brody how to skate through youth clinics.

That slap shot will only get sweeter.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.