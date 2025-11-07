Bucs look for balance down the stretch

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs get right back in the fast lane this weekend when they host the New England Patriots. New England's won six games in a row, and the Bucs know they can't afford to come out flat on Sunday.

"Those guys are playing really, really hard. They communicate well, they disguise well," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield explained. "On tape, it looks like it is a [Mike] Vrabel-coached football team. They play hard and it is a good, sound defense."

Tampa Bay's hit mid-season slumps in each of the past three seasons, and they know they need to have balance on both sides of the ball if they want to avoid a fourth.

"I've hit on it a thousand times. Talking about the culture here. The competition level within the building, trying to elevate the standard and to just elevate our game overall," Mayfield added. "When you have any of our players that have stepped up in a big way, you want to be the next one to go out there and make the play."

Linebacker Anthony Nelson answered the bell, big-time, against the Saints. Nelson sparked the Bucs with an interception return for a touchdown in New Orleans. Now, he and the rest of his defensive teammates are preparing for New England quarterback Drake Maye, who's been playing at an elite level over the past month.

"He is special with his legs, [and] he can pick you apart with his arm," Nelson said about Maye, who's thrown at least two touchdown passes in four straight games. "They are a good offense, and he just gives you a lot of different things to worry about."

Tampa Bay 28 Baker Mayfield and the Bucs host New England on Sunday.

Maye was a freshman at the University of North Carolina the last time the Bucs played the Patriots in 2021. Then-Bucs quarterback Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a 19-17 win in New England. The game featured on-and-off rain showers- a subject that still gets brought up around the Pats team facility.

"Some of the trainers in the training room were saying Tom had a drive to put them ahead. It was raining all game, and the rain stopped when Tom went out there for the game-winning drive. Almost like the football gods were with him," Maye joked. He knows the Bucs defense has been playing at a high level, and he's well aware of the challenge that presents.

"They’re good blitzers. They bring linebackers. They bring safeties. They bring corners at times. They bring a lot of different people, and they’re good at blitzing," he added. "They’ve played in the defense with coach Bowles for a while. So we’ve got to be on P’s and Q’s in the blitz game, blitz pick-up."

The Bucs (6-2) and Patriots (7-2) kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

