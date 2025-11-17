Bucs' once-large NFC South division lead narrows with another loss

TAMPA, Fla. — Just a month ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) had a large lead in the NFC South standings. But the Bucs have lost three of their last four games, and that once-large lead has narrowed significantly.

“I think the fight was there, the toughness,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “It came down to not making enough plays.”

The Bucs offense ran for more than 200 yards and had six scoring drives, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s six combined touchdowns in a game where the lead changed nine times.

“Coming out of this game really disappointed cause guys fought hard there were great plays within the game,” Mayfield said. “You have to look at the tape to see what got us beat. Offensively, it changed on the interception.”

Tampa Bay’s loss, coupled with the Carolina Panthers’ (6-5) comeback overtime win in Atlanta, has reduced the Bucs’ lead in the division to just a half-game.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Bucs as they head into Week 12 to play, perhaps the best team in football in the Los Angeles Rams.

“We good. Just stay the course,” linebacker Lavonte David said after the game. “We win together, we lose together. We’re just going to continue to play hard and execute better.”

Sunday’s game in Los Angeles will kick off at 8:20 p.m.



