Bucs RB Bucky Irving returns to practice

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s still a long way to go for Bucky Irving to suit up for Week 11 at Buffalo, but it’s a good sign that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' dynamic running back returned to practice for the first time since September.

Irving has been recovering from shoulder and foot injuries that he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

“It was a walk-through, limited today, see what he does tomorrow,” coach Todd Bowles said. “It’s the first steps to work his way back.”

“Had to tell him to slow down a bit, fighting to get back, it’s a guy that loves to be on the football field,” quarterback Baker Mayfield added. “Whenever he’s ready we’ll get him in there.”

Irving was one of the NFL’s breakout stars last season, but this year he’s missed the last five games. The primary challenge is the shoulder and it’s ability to take a hit.

“He’s going to have to hit at some point. He’s lifting and running. It’s a progression and we’ll see how he does,” Bowles said.

The Bucs have missed Irving’s big-play ability. Last season, the former fourth-round pick had eight runs of 20 yards or more. Mayfield has Tampa Bay’s longest run this season of 33 yards.

“He’s a change of pace back,” Bowles said. “I don’t know how much he changes us with our front five hurting. He’s a different pace, he’s a different type of back than Rachaad and Sean. They all give us juice in certain areas.”

“Just the energy he brings to the locker room and to the team when he’s on the field,” wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “He pumps so much confidence through everybody else. Seeing how he competes makes everyone around him better.”

The 6-3 Bucs face the Buffalo Bills (6-3) on Sunday, a team that owns the NFL’s 30th-ranked rushing defense.



