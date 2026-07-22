Bucs to wear '76 jerseys for 2026 Creamsicle game

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team will once again wear the iconic white jerseys from 1976 during the annual "Creamsicle Game" on Dec. 6.

The Bucs brought back the retired '76 jerseys last year to celebrate the team's 50th season. The team said fan response to the jerseys was so "overwhelmingly positive" that they will wear them again this year.

The Bucs will wear the jerseys when they play the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 6.

Fans can buy the jersey in person at the Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. Limited inventory is currently available online, with additional online inventory releasing in November.

Tickets to this season's home games are available on the team's website.