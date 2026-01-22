Bucs WR Egbuka named as finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a finalist for the Associated Press (AP) Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The AP announced Egbuka, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Saints quarterback Tyler Shough are the finalists for the NFL Honor award.

The winners will be announced on Feb. 5, and a panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began, according to the AP.

The Egbuka was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for September in 2025 and was the first Tampa Bay wide receiver to earn Rookie of the Month honors in franchise history.

The former Ohio State wide receiver was selected by the Bucs in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and finished his rookie season with 63 catches for 938 yards and 6 touchdowns.