Bulls name starting QB, count down to season opener

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — USF football opens the regular season in 10 days when they host FIU at Raymond James Stadium. First-year head coach Brian Hartline says expectations are sky high despite a new-look roster.

For Hartline, discipline and toughness are the foundation he is building on.

"Those two things don't require talent. But doing those two things is a talent," he explained. "We can control those. Being disciplined. Being the hardest, toughest playing team in America."

Hartline named Michael Van Buren, Jr. his starting quarterback this week, but he made clear that no position is locked in — and that every starter must keep proving themselves.

"It's like playing Mario Kart. Just a checkpoint. You ain't finished the race, yet," he joked. "If we have starters on this team that just want to be starters and have no aspirations to play in the NFL, or play at the highest level, or chase championships, or earn their job week in and week out, then we named the wrong guy."

How the team responds when things get difficult will define the season, according to Hartline.

"How we respond to adversity is ultimately going to dictate what kind of team we're going to be," he said bluntly.

Running back D.J. Crowther's football journey has taken him from high school in California, to the Ivy Leagues at Dartmouth, to his redshirt senior season in Tampa. He can't wait to kick off his final football chapter with his new teammates.

"We've been grinding against each other this whole time. Grinding hard in the spring, grinding hard in the summer with coach [Antonio Turner]. Now in fall camp. Long days and stuff like that. I feel really prepared," Crowther said after practice. "We just gotta keep working and building to next week, next Saturday. We're definitely ready to go."

Linebacker and defensive back Ayden Jackson said a recent practice session at Raymond James Stadium only added to the team's excitement.

"It felt amazing. I felt super antsy at practice, and I just can't wait for next week," he grinned. "We've been talking about it every day in the locker room. It's just something that we're really looking forward to."

Hartline reinforced that no one on the roster should get comfortable, no matter their role.

"You're job is rented. Rent's due every week. If you just think you own something when you don't… you're probably setting yourself up for failure. Once you think you got it, you're about to get it."

The Bulls and Panthers kick off at 7 p.m.