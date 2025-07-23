Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUSF Sports

Actions

USF men's basketball reveals 2025-26 American Conference opponents

USF American Conference schedule
USF Athletics
USF American Conference schedule
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) Men's Basketball Program now knows its American Conference slate for the 2025-26 season.

The league announced each team's home and away opponents on July 23.

Home only:

  • East Carolina University
  • UTSA
  • Charlotte

Away only:

  • North Texas
  • Temple
  • Rice

Home and away:

  • Memphis
  • Tulane
  • UAB
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Wichita State University
  • Tulsa

The full non-conference schedule was released last week, with dates and opponents available here.

The full American Conference schedule, including dates and times, will be announced later this year.

USF won the American during the 2023-24 regular season.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.