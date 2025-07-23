USF men's basketball reveals 2025-26 American Conference opponents

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) Men's Basketball Program now knows its American Conference slate for the 2025-26 season.
The league announced each team's home and away opponents on July 23.
Home only:
- East Carolina University
- UTSA
- Charlotte
Away only:
- North Texas
- Temple
- Rice
Home and away:
- Memphis
- Tulane
- UAB
- Florida Atlantic
- Wichita State University
- Tulsa
The full non-conference schedule was released last week, with dates and opponents available here.
The full American Conference schedule, including dates and times, will be announced later this year.
USF won the American during the 2023-24 regular season.
