Former NFL player opens Port Richey facility to train high school athletes

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A former NFL player from Weeki Wachee is using his football journey to help young athletes reach their potential through a new training facility in Port Richey.

Marcus Applefield opened Prospect Performance after his own playing career was cut short by a back injury. The center provides comprehensive training that goes beyond physical conditioning to include nutrition guidance, recruiting assistance and life skills development.

"Being able to mentor and not just create great athletes but good human beings in the community means more than anything to me," Applefield said.

Applefield's football journey took him from the Big Ten to the ACC and eventually to the NFL. When his playing days were over, he found his calling in coaching young people.

"I had a lot of opportunities to coach college football, to coach in the NFL. But, I just didn't see my 'why' there," Applefield recalled. "So my 'why' is definitely here, creating that impact for these athletes."

The program serves as an affordable resource that provides a complete blueprint for an athlete's future.

"We help with nutrition. We help with the recruiting process. We help with their daily life structure," Marcus explained. "We're preparing them for life after the game or life at the next level. College coaches, they'd rather go after somebody and find someone with that structure."

Wiregrass Ranch High School quarterback Daniel Terry, who is on track to play at the Division I level, appreciates Applefield's approach to training.

"I don't wake up in the morning and go 'Dang, I have training today. I don't wanna go,'" Terry said. "He just makes it fun. He makes it a good place, a good person you want to be around."

Terry's motivation extends beyond personal achievement to helping his family.

"I do it for my grandma. She passed away," Terry added. "It's fun because I feel like it's a way for me to help my mom pay for things that she couldn't always pay for. Or just help provide for my family."

To connect with his athletes, Applefield took an unconventional approach by appearing on Netflix's reality show "Squid Game: The Challenge" at his wife's suggestion.

"You don't really have a coach that plays 'Squid Game,'" said Tyler Kibbat, a Mitchell High School football player. "It was funny to watch him... it was cool."

Applefield saw the experience as another way to inspire his athletes.

"I'll be able to impact my athletes, and they'll be able to see me in the national spotlight that's not the NFL," Applefield said. "Awesome. I'm all for it. Let's go compete."

The show demonstrated to his athletes that he's willing to step outside his comfort zone, according to Kibbat.

"It shows that he'll go out of his comfort zone. It'll show that he'll do stuff," he said.

Gulf High School's Aidan Engelbrecht credits Applefield with helping him embrace the grind that goes along with building to athletic success.

"When you're working out and training every day, it just makes you feel that you're almost... better," Engelbrecht explained. "To have that ability to be like 'I'm working out. I'm stronger. I'm faster than you.' The grind is what makes you feel good about the process. It's the only way to do it with a smile on your face."

Applefield believes the comprehensive approach will better prepare athletes for the next level.

"Having that structure and having that foundation will transition them much, much easier to college," Applefield said.

For more information, visit the website.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.