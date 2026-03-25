USF Women's Basketball hires veteran Alabama coach Kristy Curry as new head coach

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced it has named veteran SEC coach Kristy Curry as the new head coach of USF women's basketball.

CEO of Athletics, Rob Higgins, announced Curry will take over as the seventh head coach to lead the program. Curry led Purdue to the 2001 NCAA championship game and comes to Tampa after leading the women's basketball program at Alabama for the last 13 seasons.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Kristy Curry to our Bulls family as the leader of our outstanding women's basketball program," Higgins said. "Kristy is a proven winner at the highest levels, with head coaching success across the Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC. She has guided her teams to the NCAA championship game and built an exceptional resume that includes 16 20-win seasons and 21 postseason appearances over 27 years as a head coach. I'm incredibly excited about the future of South Florida women's basketball under her leadership."

While at Alabama, Curry has led the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons. Most recently, her 2025-2026 team went 24 -11 and was the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"I would like to thank Rob Higgins for the tremendous opportunity to lead a proud South Florida women's basketball program," Curry said. "A strong foundation is in place, and I look forward to building on it as we pursue conference championships and NCAA Tournament success. Rob and the University's commitment to competing at the highest level—along with the clear vision and alignment at USF—are truly exceptional. I can't wait to meet Bulls Nation and experience a rocking Yuengling Center."