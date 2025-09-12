Egbuka, Bucs look to build on week one win

TAMPA, Fla. — Before the play was even called, Bucs rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka knew he wanted the ball thrown his way for the decisive touchdown of Tampa Bay's week one 23-20 win over Atlanta. He wanted it so much so that he told quarterback Baker Mayfield to run a similar play they'd run earlier in the game. And guaranteed the eventual touchdown catch.

"I felt confident enough to be able to tell the guys that if we the opportunity to go back to it," Egbuka said after practice. "[Bucs offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard] was on the same page and he wanted it called. We got it on the opposite hash, so a different side of the field, and we made it happen."

The Bucs' first round pick tallied four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in his pro debut, but he said he just wants to help the team win- regardless of his stats.

"As long as I was in the right spot at the right time, doing what was asked of me and putting the right stuff on film, I think the results and statistics follow that," he added. "Just doing what you’re supposed to be doing."

Once upon a time, Bucs receiver Mike Evans was a rookie. Now, the 12-year veteran says he sees greatness in Egbuka.

"He is super prepared. He is one of the most prepared players that I have been around," Evans explained. "I know he is a rookie, but he is super prepared, polished, super explosive, and a great playmaker. He is going to continue to make plays for us."

The Bucs offense didn't get off to an ideal start in the win over the Falcons. They had trouble getting the running game going, so much so that Baker Mayfield ended up leading the team with 39 rushing yards.

"It tickles the fancy a little bit, but I’m not I’m not trying to go out there and do it every down. I’m no Lamar [Jackson] or Josh [Allen] by any means," Mayfield joked at his Thursday press conference. "Yeah, it’s just trying to take advantage of the looks we have, on third downs especially. If they’re not accounting for me, it’s ‘How are we going to convert? What’s that look like?’ Sometimes the opportunity arises."

Mayfield added that paying attention to the small details is part of what will help their offense get off to a faster start in week two.

"It’s about physicality, starting fast, and like I said to you guys after the game – it’s better to learn from a win than a loss. So, we know that we need to start a lot quicker on offense just to get the run game going."

The Bucs (1-0) and Texans (0-1) kick off Monday Night Football at 7 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston.



