Buccaneers shortest players keep making big splashes, start friendly rivalry

TAMPA, Fla. — The phrase "good things come in small packages" isn't used that often in the NFL, but it's very usable when it comes to the Bucs roster. Running back Bucky Irving and rookie receiver Tez Johnson are both listed — generously — at 5'10", but they both play much bigger than that.

Irving was lined up as an outside receiver when he caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater in Saturday's preseason win at Pittsburgh. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles loves the versatility of his second-year back.

"Bucky says all you have to do is throw it up to him, like Wilt Chamberlain, or somebody. But he has great hands," Bowles joked after the game. "He’s a competitor, and those are things that can develop and may be another weapon for us, I think."

Irving laughed and said he'll do whatever it takes to make an impact for the Bucs offense.

"That is my mindset whenever the ball is in the air and I can make a play. I am willing to do whatever to come down with the ball," Irving said. "I am always excited. Whatever I have to do to help this team win football games. Whether that is special teams, whether it is catching the ball out of the backfield or wherever they need me to be, I am going to be there. I want to be there for my team, and I want to win football games."

Johnson and Irving have been friends since their days as college teammates at the University of Oregon. Irving bragged to Johnson about his receiving exploits, but Tez said he knows who the better receiver really is.

"He always says he catches better than me. I don’t think that’s true," Johnson said with a big smile after Thursday's practice. "He swears he’s a receiver, now. It’s always good to see that big smile on is face now that he thinks he’s a receiver. I told him to grow a little taller, a little bit."

Johnson, a seventh-round pick, wants to make an impact as a receiver and as a kick returner. He returned one punt for 37 yards in Saturday's win. Although he makes his living by utilizing his speed, Johnson said one of the biggest things he has to learn is to slow down sometimes.

"In college, we were in the huddle a little bit, not too much. It was always hand signals," he explained when talking about going from a spread offense in college to the NFL. "Listening to every single thing Baker [Mayfield] is saying in the huddle. Allowing myself to slow it down, think about it, and go out there and put it into action -- just make a play when they need me."

The Bucs' preseason finale is Saturday night when they host the Buffalo Bills at 7:30. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said he will not play any of his starters. Buffalo's Sean McDermott is expected to play a handful of starters and back-ups, but quarterback Josh Allen will not play.