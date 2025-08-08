TAMPA — The good news for the Bucs and their fans is that football returns to Raymond James Stadium this weekend. The bad news is that the Bucs primary starters won't play in Saturday night's game versus the Tennessee Titans.

"Not this Saturday, no."

Bucs itching to kick off the preseason, Titans QB Cam Ward expected to play

That was Bucs head coach Todd Bowles' response to whether fans could expect to see any headliners take the field. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will be one of the starters watching from the sidelines. While he admits that he probably doesn't need to play any preseason games, he's not totally against the idea.

"I could go without it, but I also love football," Mayfield explained. "So, getting out there and having the opportunity to feel that rush, the adrenaline before game time, for the first time in months, is always a good feeling. So, whenever I get a chance just to go out there and execute, it's a great opportunity for me."

Mayfield said he can't wait to see how rookies — especially receiver Emeka Egbuka — react to playing in a game-like situation.

"Just any experience for those guys to see it against a different scheme, different guys…You get used to how certain [defensive backs] are going to cover you in camp," he added. "So, for him to be able to work some of that stuff is vital experience. But yeah, we trust [Egbuka]."

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said rookie quarterback Cam Ward will play with the first-string offense during Saturday's game, and that's music to Ward's ears.

"I’m real excited," this year's number one overall pick said after Thursday's practice. "To just be on the grass, again. To put everything that I worked for out there, and just try to lead my teammates and try to get a win out there."

Callahan, who's entering his second season as the Titans' head coach, said the Bucs are a tough match-up for his team no matter who they put on the field.

"Especially in the trenches. The offense and defensive line got some good players. It’s a good test for us," Callahan said Thursday. "The schemes are really, really solid. It’s a good football team. You don’t win ten games on accident in this league. They’ve managed to be really competitive for a lot of years now. They do a really good job."

The Bucs and Titans kick off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium.