Bucs QB Mayfield sprains shoulder in blowout loss against Rams

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third straight game, 34-7, against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

They also lost their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to a shoulder injury. Mayfield will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Mayfield was holding his non-throwing shoulder after tossing a touchdown pass in the first half. The team believes it's an AC joint sprain with no structural damage.

“When he goes out, he’s obviously really hurt,” coach Todd Bowles said Monday. “He’s a tough guy. When he went into the tent and you can see it on his face when he came off the field. You kind of knew something happened right there.”

But Mayfield stayed in the game. Down 24 points, on a fourth and 24 with five seconds before halftime, he aggravated the shoulder on a Hail Mary throw.

“We’re trying to get a free shot, trying to waste the three seconds,” Bowles said. “It’s either a foul ball or a Hail Mary. Either way, he was untouched when he threw the football. He fell on his right shoulder. His injured shoulder is his left shoulder. He was holding the pain in for a couple of plays.”

“That’s the way Baker plays the game,” Tampa Bay backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater added. “When it’s going well, then everyone is, ‘Ah yeah!’ When something bad happens, then it’s, ‘Bake should’ve done this.’ That’s the way Bake plays the game. That’s what makes Bakes special, his relentless effort every play. He tries to maximize every single play.”

If Mayfield misses time, Bridgewater would get the start. It’s a big loss for the Bucs, not only for Mayfield’s clutch plays, but his competitive fire and his ability to rally the team.

“It’s a big loss because of the way he’s been playing and carried us the past few weeks, and even last year,” Bowles said. “At the same time, we all have confidence in Teddy. We know what he can do, we know what kind of confidence level he brings. It’s a different kind of energy. Energy we feed off and expect.”

“I’m very confident. If it’s my turn, it’s my number. I just got to answer the bell,” Bridgewater said.

The Bucs will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.



