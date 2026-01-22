Bucs to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as Bucs new OC, per ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Bucs are finalizing a deal to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bucs recently fired their OC, Josh Grizzard, after a disappointing end to the season. The Bucs went 8-9 and missed the wildcard spot in the playoffs.

If Robinson is hired, he will be the Bucs' fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons.