Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

Bucs to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as Bucs new OC, per ESPN

Commanders Falcons Football
Danny Karnik/AP
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sep. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Commanders Falcons Football
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Bucs are finalizing a deal to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bucs recently fired their OC, Josh Grizzard, after a disappointing end to the season. The Bucs went 8-9 and missed the wildcard spot in the playoffs.

If Robinson is hired, he will be the Bucs' fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons.

26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.

26-year-old woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.