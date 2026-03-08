King High wrestler Bella McFarlane crowned state champion

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — King High School junior Bella McFarlane became the first female wrestler in Hillsborough County history to win a state championship.
McFarlane took home gold in the competitive 170-pound weight class at 2026 FHSAA State Championships in Kissimmee on March 6-7.
She defeated Flagler Palm Coast's Alexa Calidonio with a 2-1 decision in the first-place match.
Along the way, McFarlane avenged a regional semifinal loss to Admiral Farragut Academy's Riley Lancaster to make it to the state final.
