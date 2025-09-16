The Bucs lose DT Calijah Kancey with a season-ending injury: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs lose a defensive tackle, Calijah Kancey, with a season-ending injury, according to reports.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said tests confirm Kancey tore his pec and is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery.
Tests confirmed Bucs DT Calijah Kancey tore his pec, and he now is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Friday, per sources. https://t.co/MDu56O2OLZ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2025
Tampa Bay drafted Kancey in the first round in 2023 and has 11.5 career sacks.
