The Bucs lose DT Calijah Kancey with a season-ending injury: Report

Peter Joneleit/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) celebrates after a stop during an NFL football Wild Card playoff game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs lose a defensive tackle, Calijah Kancey, with a season-ending injury, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said tests confirm Kancey tore his pec and is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery.

Tampa Bay drafted Kancey in the first round in 2023 and has 11.5 career sacks.

