The Bucs lose DT Calijah Kancey with a season-ending injury: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs lose a defensive tackle, Calijah Kancey, with a season-ending injury, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said tests confirm Kancey tore his pec and is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery.

Tests confirmed Bucs DT Calijah Kancey tore his pec, and he now is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Friday, per sources. https://t.co/MDu56O2OLZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2025

Tampa Bay drafted Kancey in the first round in 2023 and has 11.5 career sacks.