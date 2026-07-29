Bucs open training camp amid contract stalemates

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers opened 2026 training camp with two major contract storylines hanging over the team.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has not agreed to a new contract and is willing to play out the final year of his current deal, which would make him an unrestricted free agent at season's end. Defensive lineman Vita Vea is also in a contract year without an extension and has requested a trade.

Both players were present on day one of camp but were not made available to the media.

Head coach Todd Bowles addressed both situations, saying his message to the team is simple: focus on football.

"We don't let the outside noise affect what we're doing right now. We're getting for camp," Bowles said bluntly. "We're trying to build camaraderie and chemistry. We're getting ready each day, and that's all we're trying to do. There are always going to be distractions, just like there are in game day. There are going to be sudden changes on the field. We have a very professional and mature group with a lot of leadership there — starting with Baker. He makes sure that's separate. He makes sure the team knows that's separate."

Mayfield was a full participant in practice. Vea wore a jersey over street clothes after tweaking something in his back during a running drill yesterday.

With the departure of Mike Evans, wide receiver Chris Godwin enters his 10th NFL season as the elder statesman of the receiver room. Godwin said his role as a leader has not changed.

"It's not like he's gone and I gotta step up and be somebody else or somebody that I'm not. I just continue to be me," he explained after Wednesday's practice. "To me, that's going to be good enough. As I continue to encourage the younger guys, continue to try and elevate my game. If I can bring the best version of myself, that's the best thing that I can do for our team."

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs also missed day one of camp after tweaking a hamstring during a running drill. Bowles said, "Hopefully not long, but we'll see" regarding Wirfs' timeline to return.



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