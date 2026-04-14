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Former IMG Academy star VanSlooten taken in WNBA draft

The 2022 graduate became the third IMG Academy alum drafted into the WNBA.
Grace Vanslooten, Brooklyn Stewart
Alonzo Adams/AP
Michigan State forward Grace Vanslooten (14) moves past Oklahoma forward Brooklyn Stewart (21) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 22, 2026, Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Grace Vanslooten, Brooklyn Stewart
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BRADENTON, Fla. — The Seattle Storm drafted former IMG Academy standout forward Grace VanSlooten with the 39th overall pick of the 2026 WNBA draft on Monday.

VanSlooten graduated from IMG Academy in 2022, becoming the third alum drafted to the WNBA.

A former McDonald's All-American, VanSlooten played the last two seasons at Michigan State after two years starting at Oregon.

The forward averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds as a senior for the Spartans this past season.

“At IMG Academy, we are committed to elevating the experience of our female student-athletes,” said Mike Gillian, director of basketball, in a news release. “Seeing Grace become our third alumna drafted into the WNBA, and building on alumnae like Aicha Coulibaly and Arella Guirantes, reflects the continued growth of our girls’ program and our investment in preparing student-athletes to succeed at the highest level.”

The Bradenton prep school has now produced 23 professional basketball draftees between the NBA and WNBA.

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