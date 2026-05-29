Rowdies stay rowdy, continue hot start

ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rowdies haven't lost a game this season, and they are off to their best start in seven years.

Tampa Bay sits at 7-0-3 in USL Championship league play, with 24 points — the most at this stage since the 2020-21 season. They're 9-0-3 in all competitions. The Rowdies have recorded six shutouts, twice as many as they had all of last year, and seven players have scored at least two goals.

Forward Louis Perez has scored in three straight games, but he credits the team's collective effort for his personal success.

"The whole team has been playing — everybody's competing. Training has been very high-intensity," he said after Thursday's training session. "So, we're trying to control what we can control, which is training and the way we put the effort in."

Some athletes are very superstitious, while others just a little-stitious. Perez likes to carry a necklace that belonged to his grandfather as a good luck charm.

"Extra motivation. You think of something else, someone else. The picture becomes a bit bigger," he added. "It gives you, maybe, the edge. Everybody believes in something [haha]."

The Rowdies' defense has allowed just five goals in 10 league games. Defender Nate Dossantos said staying humble has been a key part of that success.

"We're reminded consistently of the season this club had last year. We're doing our best right now to bring the fans that joy and bring this club back to where it should be," he said. "I think we're doing a great job of that, so far. But we're doing our best to just take it day-by-day, game-by-game."

Head coach Dominic Casciato said keeping competition within the roster has driven the team's performance.

"I think it's making sure the group is competitive, and that anybody could be pulled out if they do allow their level to drop," he said matter-of-factly. "For us, it's about making sure that everybody here knows they have a shot. Everybody here knows that if they're in the starting 11, their place is up for grabs and they have to bring it every day to stay in."

The Rowdies hit the road for a Saturday night for a match-up with Louisville City, with kickoff set for 7 o'clock. The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.