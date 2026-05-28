UT Spartans baseball chases historic third straight Division II title

TAMPA — The UTampa baseball team heads to Cary, North Carolina, this weekend for the Division II College World Series, where the Spartans are chasing a national championship and history.

No Division II program has ever won three consecutive national titles. Another championship this year would give UT 11 overall, extending its record.

Head coach Joe Urso said building a winning culture year after year requires constant work, even with 22 new faces on this year's roster.

"You've gotta keep bringing in new guys and making them believe in the culture and what you're trying to achieve each year," Urso said before the team's final practice in Tampa. "You can talk championships, and a lot of people do. But it's a reality here. I think it starts at the top. We gotta work hard and preach each day to these guys about keeping this tradition going."

Second baseman Brayden Woodburn is playing for his third championship ring. He said what separates the Spartans goes beyond the diamond.

"It's not just about what you do on the field, but it's also a lot of outside stuff that nobody really notices," Woodburn explained. "We do a lot of team bonding. Really being able to come together as a family."

Woodburn said the team has also put their own twist on a popular sports cliche.

"If the target's on our back, it means we're walking away from the challenge. But if we put it on the front of our chest, it means we're walking toward it," he added. "We're going to face the adversity that's coming with it."

Pitcher Robert Satin, a Plant High School product, won a title with the Spartans last season. He said the formula for bringing home another trophy is straightforward.

"It's really one game at a time. One out. One pitch. Don't get ahead of yourself," he said matter-of-factly. "One team. One heartbeat. I'm really excited for it. We want to be the villains this year."

Urso is in his 26th season as head coach and has guided the Spartans to 7 of their national titles. He says the program's foundation is what keeps the Spartans competing at the highest level every season.

"We have culture that's unmatched. We build a family like no other."

UT opens World Series play on Saturday when they face Bentley University at 6 p.m.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.