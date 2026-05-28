During Mental Health Awareness Month, Tampa Bay 28 is spotlighting people in our community who are speaking out in hopes their stories help someone else.

Chris Walker has worked for the Tampa Bay Lightning for more than a decade, thriving in the fast-paced world of sports entertainment. The energy, camaraderie, and atmosphere kept him going — but behind the excitement, something was wrong.

WATCH: Lightning staffer shares anxiety journey to help others

Lightning staffer shares anxiety journey to help others

Walker was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder in 2018 and realized much of it was tied to his job. Instead of slowing down, he kept pushing through, masking his anxiety and staying productive on the outside.

Mental health experts say that’s common in high-pressure careers, where people often keep their emotions inside or don’t recognize the symptoms while busy with work. For Walker, the anxiety followed him home until he knew something had to change.

“I slowly realized I need help,” he said.

Walker sought treatment and, in 2020, decided to go public with his journey. The response overwhelmed him with support from colleagues, friends, family, and his wife.

Years later, he says getting help and speaking up changed everything, and he hopes his story gives others — especially men — the confidence to understand it’s okay to not be okay.

“If sharing my story encourages one person to raise their hand and ask for help, then it’s worth it,” Walker said.



Share Your Story with Keely



From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.