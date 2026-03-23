Former Pennsylvania judge retired to become usher at Bradenton spring training games

BRADENTON, Fla. — Robert Eby presides over Section 8 at LECOM Park, the spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But it wasn’t too long ago that this Pirates Bradenton Booster Club usher presided over a higher court.

"I was elected when I was 36," Eby told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger. "I was told, at the time, I was the youngest judge in Pennsylvania."

Eby spent 42 years as a judge. He returned in 2009 as President Judge of Lebanon County (Penn.), and then became a senior judge, assisting with the Supreme Court.

Lebanon Co. Robert Eby was President Judge of Lebanon Co. (PA)

"I’ve sentenced several people to die, and I did a lot of adoptions. I had the whole gambit," he said. "I was involved in the Penn State cases, York County, some homicide cases. I wasn’t ready to quit."

He returned full-time in 2023. Born and raised in central Pennsylvania, he’s always been a fan of the Pirates.

"In my area, you’re either a Phillies fan or you’re nothing," Eby said. "I liked that nothing thing, so I became a Pirates fan. They had a wonderful young team that, 2-3 years later, won the World Series."

Kyle Burger / WFTS Robert Eby

Eby has been going to spring training games as a fan for more than two decades. Then, he found out he became a volunteer usher for the booster club.

The Pirates Bradenton Booster Club has been a Pittsburgh Pirates spring training staple since 1969. It’s unique in all of baseball as the only all-volunteer stadium staff.

"The first thing that struck me is that you get to see the Pirates a lot," he said. I’m also a Steelers and Penguins fan, but I wouldn’t be if I weren’t a Pirates fan. This was the Guinness for me. I love it. I love the Pirates."

For Eby, it’s all about the Pirates and the people.

"In 1979, we had a team whose motto was 'We Are Family.' This booster group is the type of existential family," he said. "Then I joke with them, then they sell beer. What don’t you like about that if you’re coming to a ballpark?"

Kyle Burger / WFTS Robert Eby



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.