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Former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria to throw out first pitch in Game 4

Mariners Rays Baseball
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Former Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria acknowledges spectators in the stands after his No. 3 was retired before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 12, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays said Evan Longoria will throw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series.

The Gold Glove third baseman was on the Rays team that reached the 2008 World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays officially retired Evan Longoria's No. 3 in a July ceremony at Tropicana Field.

Evan Longoria's No. 3 retired by Tampa Bay Rays in ceremony at Tropicana Field

The Rays look to stay alive in the best-of-seven series as they face elimination.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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