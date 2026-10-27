Former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria to throw out first pitch in Game 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays said Evan Longoria will throw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series.
The Gold Glove third baseman was on the Rays team that reached the 2008 World Series.
The Tampa Bay Rays officially retired Evan Longoria's No. 3 in a July ceremony at Tropicana Field.
Evan Longoria's No. 3 retired by Tampa Bay Rays in ceremony at Tropicana Field
The Rays look to stay alive in the best-of-seven series as they face elimination.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges