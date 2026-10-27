Former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria to throw out first pitch in Game 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays said Evan Longoria will throw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series.

The Gold Glove third baseman was on the Rays team that reached the 2008 World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays officially retired Evan Longoria's No. 3 in a July ceremony at Tropicana Field.

Evan Longoria's No. 3 retired by Tampa Bay Rays in ceremony at Tropicana Field

The Rays look to stay alive in the best-of-seven series as they face elimination.