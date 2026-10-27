Rays look to avoid elimination in game 4 of World Series against the Brewers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (98-64, first in the AL East during the regular season)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Rays: Griffin Jax (8-10, 3.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -139, Rays +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers meet in Game 4 of the World Series. The Brewers hold a 3-0 lead and can clinch with a victory.

Tampa Bay has a 55-26 record at home and a 98-64 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.69 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Milwaukee has gone 48-33 in road games and 103-59 overall. The Brewers have the best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 85 RBIs while hitting .293 for the Rays. Richie Palacios is 10 for 33 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Jake Bauers ranks third on the Brewers with 50 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs). William Contreras is 17 for 40 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 9-1, .277 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Melton: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip)

Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers World Series 2026 GAME 1 | Oct. 23 F GAME 2 | Oct. 24 F Tampa Bay at 2 Tampa Bay at 4 Milwaukee 3 Milwaukee 5 RECAP RECAP GAME 3 | Oct. 26 F GAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m. Milwaukee at 10 Milwaukee at Tampa Bay 1 Tampa Bay RECAP GAME 5 | Oct. 28 8 p.m. GAME 6 | Oct. 30 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay Milwaukee Game 7 | Oct. 31 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Milwaukee