ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans came to Tropicana Field hoping to see their team climb back into the World Series. Instead, they watched an eight-run fifth inning help put Game 3 out of reach, leaving Tampa Bay one loss from elimination.

The Milwaukee Brewers now lead the series 3-0, and some fans say the Rays have bigger problems than one bad night.

WATCH: Rays fans fume as team faces elimination

‘We need hitting’: Rays fans fume as team faces elimination

Jeff Ballenger grew up in Lakeland but now serves in the U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska. He made the trip to St. Petersburg for Game 3, only to watch the Rays get blown out. He says the team needs to spend more money and improve its offense.

“As a Rays fan, this sucks,” Ballenger said. “We definitely need more investment in the team. We need hitting. We need hitting.”

Ballenger said he believes another $50 million in payroll could help the Rays compete. He also wants the team to give more playing time to its young prospects.

The loss left even some baseball players wondering whether Tampa Bay can turn things around. Ethan Frame, a University of Tampa baseball player, said the team is running out of time.

“I feel like we’re a little bit out of it,” Frame said.

His teammate, Evan Peerless, acknowledged the challenge but hasn't ruled out a comeback.

“I mean, it’s definitely going to be really hard,” Peerless said. “I think if there’s any team that can do it, it’s definitely the Rays.”

Ballenger still believes in manager Kevin Cash and hopes the Rays can win four straight to take the championship.

“Maybe we'll go on a 4-0 streak and we'll shock the world,” he said.

The Rays will try to keep their season alive in Game 4 on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.