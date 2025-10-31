Gators poised for showdown with #5 Georgia

GAINESVILLE — "We play for the [Florida Gator patch] and then honor the name on our back," Florida kicker Trey Smack said frankly.

That's the sentiment that appears to have taken hold of the Gators entire locker room.

"Just playing for the patch," offensive lineman Austin Barber said. "Playing for the patch, and playing for the name on our back."

Florida fired head coach Billy Napier after their October 18th win over Mississippi St. Some of the seniors on this roster have been through a coaching change before- when UF fired Dan Mullen in 2021. The players who stayed in Gainesville say they did so because of that patch.

"I have a good relationship with all the guys in the locker room. Just telling them that I’ve been through it before," Barber, a fifth-year senior, added. "I stayed, because I stayed for the program. It’s something special for me, and I’m trying to pour that into the other guys."

Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway didn't hesitate when he was asked about his commitment to the Gators beyond this season.

"I'm a Florida Gator," he responded quickly. "My whole thing is to keep the guys together. We gotta go finish strong, these five games. I’m gonna play my heart out. I’m gonna continue to get better each and every day. And my guys are going to do the same thing. That’s our goal."

Interim head coach Billy Gonzales has spent 12 of his 31 seasons as an assistant coach at Florida. He says that one thing remains the same over all his decades of experience: the players come first.

"For me, it was hopefully to continue to give back to what the coach staff gave me when I was a player," Gonzales, the Gators wide receivers coach, explained. "That’s to provide guidance. Provide another family another father figure. Hopefully help them grow as men."

Gonzales was also quick to add that he wants to win, and he doesn't see any quit in the DNA of this team.

"The big thing for us is to focus on us. Not to focus on anything else. Not to focus on them, just to focus on us," he added. "If we can do our job and be the best at what we do on the field every time we take a snap, I think we’ll be exactly where we need to be in the fourth quarter."

Georiga (6-1, 4-1 SEC) has beaten Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC) four straight times and seven of the last eight match-ups. Saturday's kickoff is set for 3:30pm from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.



