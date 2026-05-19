Goalkeeper Waite leading Rowdies to unbeaten record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When it comes to goalkeepers, their journey to the position usually starts the same way — they were forced into it.

That’s exactly how it happened for first-year Tampa Bay Rowdies goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

"U-15, I was playing in Jamaica and I was the right back on the team," Waite told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger.

"There was one game where the goalie didn’t show up. I was the tallest guy on the team. That’s how it is in youth football. The tallest guy is normally the goalie. I was just thrown in there."

Waite picked up the gloves at 15 years old, and he got the call from the Jamaican National Team at 17.

"I guess I did well enough, and they kept me in there," he said.

Now at 27, he’s leading a Rowdies that remains unbeaten through eight games to begin the season.

The defense that has allowed just five goals — the fewest in USL Championship play through the first eight games.

"That’s our identity as a team to work hard and prevent teams from scoring," Waite said.

It’s a major improvement from last season, when the club allowed 50 goals in 30 matches.

"We have a good group of guys from top to bottom," Waite said. "Not just defenders, forwards as well. They work hard pressing and making sure the defenders and myself aren’t exposed as much."

The Rowdies have recorded four shutouts in eight games, with Waite earning credit for three of those clean sheets.

"It’s a lot of communicating, making sure guys are where they’re supposed to be," he said.

"If you do a good job of stopping goal-scoring chances before they develop, it makes your job a lot easier. It’s a lot of communicating and dictating, making sure guys are where they’re supposed to be so we’re not exposed."

The Rowdies resume league action with a trip out west to face New Mexico United on Wednesday.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.