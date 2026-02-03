Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gunshot detection system part of security enhancement at training center: Bucs

Bucs training camp at the Advent Health Training Center.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday the introduction of AmberBox Gunshot Detection technology as the team makes security upgrades at AdventHealth Training Center.

The team said this comes as part of an intiative to make the facility a "safer environment for players, coaches, staff, and fans while on-site at the team’s headquarters."

Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said, "AmberBox has established itself as an industry leader in gunshot detection, and its integrated alert system adds another layer of protection that improves our ability to respond quickly in the unlikely event of an active threat."

According to a release from the Bucs, AmberBox’s detectors have a automated alert process that "uses acoustic, infrared data, and a machine learning algorithm to determine the specific firearm to eliminate false alarms, provide real-time information, and connect all key security personnel through one singular platform," amid active threat situations where response time is critical.

