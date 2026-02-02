Vasilevskiy named NHL's Second Star of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

Vasilevskiy, Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann, and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Feb. 1.

"Three Stars of the Week presented by GEICO" is a weekly NHL recognition program in which GEICO sponsors the announcement of the top three players of the week.

Last week, Vasilevskiy started all three games with a 1.95 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout, helping the Bolts climb to the top of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

He secured his 42nd career shutout with 28 saves in a 2-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 26, only let in one goal with 24 saves during the Bolt’s 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 9, and saved all three shootout attempts in Sunday’s Stadium Series game against the Boston Bruins.

