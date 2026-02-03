Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bolts return to indoor hockey to host Buffalo Sabres

Bolts return to indoor hockey to host Buffalo Sabres
WFTS
Bolts return to indoor hockey to host Buffalo Sabres
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning return to indoor hockey after their thrilling 6-5 win over Boston in the NHL Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The Bolts have won six of their last seven games, averaging 3.9 goals per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Tampa Bay has two remaining games before the Olympic break. On Tuesday night, they host the Buffalo Sabres, who have won six of their last seven games.

Buffalo Sabres (32-18-5, 69 pts)

At 

Tampa Bay Lightning (35-14-4, 74 pts)

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa


Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.