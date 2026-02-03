Bolts return to indoor hockey to host Buffalo Sabres

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning return to indoor hockey after their thrilling 6-5 win over Boston in the NHL Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The Bolts have won six of their last seven games, averaging 3.9 goals per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Tampa Bay has two remaining games before the Olympic break. On Tuesday night, they host the Buffalo Sabres, who have won six of their last seven games.

Buffalo Sabres (32-18-5, 69 pts)

At

Tampa Bay Lightning (35-14-4, 74 pts)

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.