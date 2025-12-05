Healthier Bucs get creative on offense

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are starting to get healthier as the home stretch of the season approaches. Receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan returned to practice this week, and running back Bucky Irving is coming off a strong performance in his return against Arizona.

Tampa Bay's been getting key contributions from across the roster, including offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. The Bucs left tackle hauled in his first career catch that resulted in a touchdown versus the Cardinals.

"I was kinda nervous. I was like don’t drop it. I was excited," Wirfs said after the game. "I saw Budda Baker run to the right and I was like oh my gosh he might throw it to me. But it was awesome. Catching a touchdown in the NFL is a pretty cool feeling."

Wirfs is the fifth Bucs offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass. Fellow offensive lineman Graham Barton is in no hurry to be the sixth.

"I’m glad I wasn't a tackle because it probably would've clanked it off both my hands," Barton joked after Wednesday's practice. "I'm glad it went to Tristan [Wirfs], I'm good, I'll just stay there in the middle."

Barton admits there was no celebration planned because he didn't think they'd call the play.

"We practiced it once or twice, so I'm like, 'Yeah, right,' and then it gets called and I'm like, 'Alright, here we go.' He makes a great catch and like I said, we didn't have anything set in stone, so I don't know," he recalled. "I just ran over and I was like, 'Jump, I'll lift you like a receiver,’ and it worked out. I’m glad my lower back’s still in one piece, elbows. I appreciate that. You gotta use the physics. The momentum of him. But nah, it was good. It was fun."

Barton and the rest of the offensive line don't have too much time to watch running back Bucky Irving do his job. Irving returned from injury after missing seven games, and he logged his first rushing touchdown of the season.

"I think just having that dynamic is really awesome and we're super happy to have him back," Barton added. "I thought he did a lot of great things on Sunday; thought we could have helped him more on certain plays, but [we're] just happy to see him out there flying around again."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield says the identity of this team continues to be defined by its ability to adapt and get contributions from everyone on the roster.

"No matter who's in there. We've asked a lot of everybody to step up and do their job at a high level," he said. "I think a ton of people need to get credit for that. It's a resilient group, and that goes for [all the] players, the staff [and] the training room, everybody that's involved in that. It takes everybody."

Tampa Bay (7-5) hosts New Orleans (2-10) Sunday at 1 p.m.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

