Bolts host Pittsburgh Penguins as 7-game homestead continues

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning have eight games to go in the regular season as their hunt for a playoff spot continues.

Forward Jake Guentzel has scored a goal in five straight games, raising his point total to 81 this season. That’s one more than his total from last year. After Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Montreal, Nikita Kucherov (121 points) is chasing Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (125 points) for the league lead in total points.

Pittsburgh sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division and is paced by Sidney Crosby’s team-high of 67 points.

Pittsburgh Penguins (38-21-16)

Vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-6)

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.