How to watch Tampa Bay 28's 'Quest for the Cup' special

- The Tampa Bay Lightning have made it to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and are scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens in the first round.
- Tampa Bay 28 will be live from Thunder Alley and Sparkman Wharf with its Quest for the Cup preview special at the Lightning Playoff Pep Rally in anticipation of the Lightning's first game this weekend.
- Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips will be out at Sparkman Wharf, and Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kevin Lewis will be at Thunder Alley, hearing from the team ahead of Game 1.
- Quest for the Cup will be airing tonight at 7:30 p.m. Here's how to watch:
- Over-the-air on WFTS-TV
- Streaming in this article on TampaBay28.com and on our Tampa Bay 28 mobile app
- The Tampa Bay 28+ app on streaming television
Here's how to watch Tampa Bay 28 programming for free on any device.
Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.
The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.
'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates