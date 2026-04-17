Lightning announce Round 1 playoff schedule against Montreal

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 series against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday morning.

The Lightning have home ice advantage for Round 1 and will host Game 1 at Benchmark International Arena on April 19.

Round 1 schedule:



Game 1 – Canadiens at Lightning on Sunday, April 19 (Benchmark International Arena) 5:45 p.m.

Game 2 – Canadiens at Lightning on Tuesday, April 21 (Benchmark International Arena) 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Lightning at Canadiens on Friday, April 24 (Bell Centre) 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Lightning at Canadiens on Sunday, April 26 (Bell Centre) 7 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) – Canadiens at Lightning on Wednesday, April 29 (Benchmark International Arena) Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary) – Lightning at Canadiens on Friday, May 1 (Bell Centre) Time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary) – Canadiens at Lightning on Sunday, May 3 (Benchmark International Arena) Time TBD

Tickets are available here.

The Lightning will also host several fan activations and events throughout the round, starting with the Playoff Pep Rally on April 17.

Fans can find a full list of events and watch parties here.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series will air on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.