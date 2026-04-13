LIST: Tampa Bay Lightning announces watch parties, events for 2026 playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced events to get fans ready for the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.



Playoff Pep Rally When: April 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Sparkman Wharf The event will feature music, giveaways, alumni appearances and more

Pub Crawl When: April 18 Where: Various locations across the Tampa Bay area The Pub Crawl will be at one of three "hubs," located in Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Petersburg and at Clearwater Beach. Fan can go between participating bars in each neighborhood.

Official Lightning Watch Parties When: All road playoff games Where: TBD Live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials and more.

Lighting Plaza Parties When: All home games Where: Outside of Benchmark International Arena on Ford Thunder Alley Cost: $5 Live music, giveaways and more. Fans with tickets to the Thunder Alley viewing party and the arena can access the plaza via the west sidewalk in between the JW Marriott and the Pam Iorio Garage, the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside or the entryway to the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside or the entryway to the plaza at the NW corner of Benchmark International Arena.



More information on these events is available here

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.