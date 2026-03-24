Lightning hope to continue hot streak at 7-game homestand beginning with Minnesota

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a successful four-game road trip to the Northwest this weekend by splitting a pair of games with Edmonton and Calgary.

The Bolts earned seven of a possible eight points on the trip, going 3-0-1.

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov moved into first place in the Art Ross Trophy race by leading the NHL in goals (6), assists (t-7), points (13), game-winning goals (t-2), shots on goal (t-20) and plus/minus (+11) across the four games to earn the NHL's First Star of the Week.

The Lightning will look to keep stacking the points in the standings when they return for a seven-game homestand that begins Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota Wild (40-19-12

At

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-5)

When: Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.